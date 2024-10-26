iPhone 16 banned in Indonesia government allegedly terms use as ‘illegal’, see reasons

iPhone 16 has been banned in Indonesia say reports. Further, the government has allegedly termed the purchase and usage of this device as ‘illegal’ due to various reasons. However it is worth mentioning that the band is yet to be confirmed by official government sources.

It is further worth mentioning here that, iPhone 16 has not been listed in the top e-commerce website in the country such as Tokopedia, Blibli, and Lazada. Even the Apple’s official website in Indonesia has refrained from selling iPhone 16 or its variants.

If the rumors are to be believed, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita the Indonesian Minister of Industry said in a recent press interaction that Phone 16 could not be sold as it lacks proper certification and Apple has unmet investment requirements.

A popular newspaper called ‘Kompas’ reported on the iPhone 16 banned in Indonesia and said that Kartasasmita had issued a clear warning to consumers, stating, “If there is an iPhone 16 that can operate in Indonesia, that means that I can say, the device is illegal. Do report it to us.” Apple’s TKDN certification is still under review, customers in Indonesia might have to wait longer to get their hands on the latest iPhone, reports further added.