International Security Forum highlights health of nations as key to global stability

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Moscow : The International Security Forum, held under the auspices of the Security Council of Russia, commenced in the Moscow Region on Tuesday. The event brings together senior officials, security experts, and representatives from across the world. These delegates are meeting to deliberate on key global security challenges.

International media network TV BRICS is serving as the official international media partner of the event.

According to TV BRICS, the forum has drawn participation from more than 140 foreign delegations representing over 120 countries, including nations from Africa, all member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, BRICS, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, as well as several countries from the Middle East and Latin America.

The participants include secretaries of security councils, intelligence chiefs, representatives of international organisations, diplomats, and policy experts.

On the opening day of the forum, the Russian Ministry of Health organised a round table discussion titled “The Power of Cooperation for the Health of Nations.” The discussion focused on the growing intersection between healthcare and national security.

Addressing the gathering, Mikhail Murashko outlined Russia’s healthcare priorities through 2030. He emphasised the strengthening of primary healthcare systems, prevention of non-communicable diseases, digital transformation of medical services, and expansion of healthcare personnel policies. These policies are aimed at increasing the number of medical professionals.

Murashko also highlighted Russia’s capability to independently develop vaccine technologies and produce vaccines against emerging threats. These threats include multiple strains of Ebola. Importantly, he stressed that epidemics, biological threats, workforce shortages, cyberattacks, and non-communicable diseases are directly linked to national security concerns. These challenges, he noted, require coordinated responses at both domestic and international levels.

Speaking to TV BRICS, Maria Zakharova underscored the importance of international coordination on information security within the BRICS framework amid rapid global digitalisation.

Zakharova stated that cooperation on international information security has remained a central issue on the BRICS agenda since 2013. That was when a dedicated working group was established.

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She noted that member nations have since developed common approaches. These aim at building a universal system of international information security based on the principles of sovereign equality, non-interference in internal affairs, and the central role of the United Nations.

She further said that the BRICS register of points of contact, launched in 2024, enables rapid communication among computer incident response teams. Additionally, this register helps teams identify sources and circumstances of malicious cyber activity.

According to Zakharova, efforts are also under way to coordinate responses to cyber incidents, combat cybercrime, and deepen collaboration among experts and academic institutions.

Meanwhile, Khumbudzo Phophi Silence Ntshavheni highlighted South Africa’s experience in coordinating epidemic responses during the post-pandemic era. She said the COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated how international cooperation could accelerate vaccine development. This cooperation can also strengthen preparedness against global health emergencies.

Ntshavheni noted that South Africa is leading initiatives to establish Africa’s first end-to-end multi vaccine production facility. The facility will initially manufacture oral cholera vaccines before expanding production to vaccines for polio, pneumonia, and meningitis. Once fully operational, the facility is expected to produce up to 40 million doses annually.

The significance of multilateral cooperation was also highlighted by the World Health Organization Representative in Russia, Batyr Berdyklychev, who stated that while WHO does not possess supranational authority, it plays a critical role in coordinating information exchange, facilitating cooperation, and developing international healthcare standards and recommendations.

The International Security Forum will continue until May 29.

(ANI)

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