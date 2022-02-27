International Judo Federation suspends Putin as honorary president

New Delhi: The International Judo Federation (IJF) has suspended Russian President Vladimir Putin as honorary president, IJF announced on Sunday. This action was taken Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“In light of the ongoing war conflict in Ukraine, the International Judo Federation announces the suspension of Mr. Vladimir Putin’s status as Honorary President and Ambassador of the International Judo Federation, the IJF said in a statement.

As per reports, Putin is an accomplished Judo black belt holder who was awarded an eighth dan in 2014, one of the highest levels in the sport. He has been the honorary president of this sports body since 2008.

Earlier the International Judo Federation had announced about cancellation of the 2022 Grand Slam in Kazan, Russia, which was planned to be held 20th to 22nd May 2022.