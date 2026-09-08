INS Sudarshini concludes port call at Barcelona

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Barcelona: Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, concluded her port call at Barcelona in Spain on September 6 as part of the ongoing Lokayan 26 expedition.

During the visit, the Commanding Officer held professional exchanges with senior officials of the Spanish Navy and maritime authorities.

A deck reception was held onboard, which was attended by senior naval officers, diplomatic representatives, civil authorities and distinguished guests.

The ship was open to visitors, enabling members of the Indian diaspora and local residents to interact with the crew and trainees.

The port call reaffirmed the enduring maritime ties between India and Spain and provided an opportunity for professional and cultural engagement, further strengthening bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

INS Sudarshini had arrived in Barcelona on September 1 as part of her ongoing transoceanic expedition, Lokayan 26. According to the Ministry of Defence, during her stay in Barcelona, the ship undertook professional and cultural engagements with the Spanish Navy and other maritime stakeholders. Sea trainees embarked onboard also participated in professional interactions and seamanship exchanges.

The ship was opened to visitors on September 4, providing an opportunity to experience India’s maritime traditions and the spirit of naval exploration.

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The voyage serves as a symbol of India’s maritime endeavour, showcasing India’s prominence in global maritime activities and the Indian Navy’s commitment to professional training and excellence in ocean sailing expeditions, the Ministry stated.

Earlier, on August 22, the Indian Navy’s sail training ship, INS Sudarshini, arrived at Lisbon, Portugal, as part of her ongoing Lokayan 26 transoceanic expedition. The three-masted barque made a grand entry through the Tagus River, showcasing traditional sailing and seamanship skills.

During the port call, the ship’s crew and trainees participated in professional exchanges, cross-deck visits, and cultural engagements with Portuguese naval leadership, local authorities, and the Indian diaspora.

The visit to Lisbon marked the ship’s 15th port visit in seven months of voyage, reaffirming India’s enduring maritime connect and spirit of goodwill across the globe. Prior to this, INS Sudarshini concluded her port call at Ponta Delgada, Azores.

The Ministry of Defence had noted that the port call witnessed professional and cultural engagements with the Portuguese Navy, strengthening maritime cooperation and camaraderie between the two navies.

(Source: ANI)