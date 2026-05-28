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Rawalpindi: As Eid approaches, families in Rawalpindi are facing soaring prices for flowers, incense sticks, rose water and grave coverings traditionally used during cemetery visits, deepening public frustration over worsening inflation and civic neglect. In many households, inflation turns a traditional Eid grave visit into a moment of concern about costs.

The sharp rise in prices has added financial pressure on citizens already struggling with the country’s economic crisis, as reported by The Express Tribune. Indeed, many report that inflation turns Eid commemorations at graves into a significant burden for families.

According to The Express Tribune, despite the inflated costs, residents continue to purchase floral petals and ceremonial items to pay respects to deceased relatives during Eid. For many, the essence of the Eid grave visit is altered, as inflation turns even basic rituals into a financial struggle.

Temporary stalls and pushcarts have appeared outside nearly all 55 graveyards across the city, with vendors anticipating heavy demand during the holiday period. Market surveys show that flower petals are now selling for nearly Rs500 per kilogramme, while decorative floral sheets placed on graves have climbed to around Rs1,400 each. Notably, inflation turns Eid cemetery purchases into a challenging decision for many families.

Bottles of rose water and packets of incense sticks are also being sold at approximately Rs200 apiece. Citizens complained that even simple religious and cultural traditions are becoming increasingly unaffordable amid unchecked inflation. In summary, stories abound of how inflation turns the Eid grave visit, once a humble tradition, into an expensive endeavor.

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In addition to rising market prices, grave caretakers and labourers have reportedly increased fees for cleaning burial sites and restoring earthen graves. Families now have to pay nearly Rs500 for basic maintenance work at cemeteries, further intensifying concerns over the growing commercialisation of mourning practices. For many, the reality that inflation turns Eid grave visit obligations into financial worry is hard to ignore.

Residents have also criticised local authorities over the worsening condition of graveyards throughout the city. Several citizens alleged that many cemeteries have been ignored for months, with overgrown bushes, wild vegetation and even cannabis plants spreading unchecked across burial grounds, as cited by The Express Tribune. Because inflation turns routine Eid grave visit experiences into costly affairs, there is growing public outcry for action.

In some areas, dense growth reaching up to four feet has made movement difficult and obscured graves from visitors. The worsening state of cemetery maintenance has triggered anger among residents, who argue that authorities have failed to preserve even the most sacred public spaces, as reported by The Express Tribune. Meanwhile, inflation turns each Eid grave visit into a source of disappointment for many who expect dignified surroundings.

(ANI)

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