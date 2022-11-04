Indonesia to hike cigarette excise tax to reduce smoking among youth

By IANS 0
hike cigarette

Jakarta: The Indonesian government has decided to increase cigarette excise tax to reduce smoking among youngsters and increase awareness about the dangers, Finance Minister Sri Mulyani said.

The meeting on tobacco excise policy led by President Joko Widodo at the Bogor Presidential Palace said the government would increase the excise rate for machine-made clove cigarettes from 11.50 to 11.75 per cent, white cigarettes from 11.00 to 12.00 per cent, and hand-rolled cigarettes at an average 5 per cent, reports Xinhua news agency.

The increase in excise rates will also apply to electronic cigarettes by an average rate of 15 per cent.

“Cigarettes are the second highest consumption by urban poor households at 12.21 per cent and rural at 11.63 per cent, also one of the causes of stunting and death,” said Minister Mulyani.

In its National Medium-Term Development Plan for the 2020-2024 period, Indonesia targets to reduce the prevalence of smokers in youth aged 10 to 18 years from 9.1 per cent to 8.7 in 2024.

You might also like
World

Donald Trump again hints at running for office in 2024

World

Imran sustains bullet injury in assassination bid at PTI’s long march

World

Tropical storm Nalgae death toll in Philippines reaches 150, 36 missing

World

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan sustains bullet injury, hospitalized

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.