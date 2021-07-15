Indonesia reports record daily Covid cases at 54,517

Jakarta:  Indonesia has recorded 54,517 newly-confirmed cases of Covid-19, marking the highest daily spike and bringing the total tally to 2,670,046, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry on Wednesday also reported that the Covid-19-related death toll added by 991 to 69,210, Xinhua reported.

Additional 17,762 recovered patients were discharged from hospitals, raising the total number of recoveries from the pandemic in the Southeast Asian country to 2,157,363.

The virus has spread to all the country’s 34 provinces.

Specifically, in the past 24 hours, Jakarta recorded 12,667 new cases, West Java 10,444, East Java 7,088, Central Java 5,110 and Banten 3,889.

