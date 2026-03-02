IndiGo extends suspension of select International Flights till March 7

Advertisement

New Delhi : India’s leading carrier IndiGo has extended the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of Middle Eastern airspace, citing safety concerns amid evolving regional developments.

“As part of our continued precautionary approach, the temporary suspension of select international flights operating through parts of the Middle Eastern airspace has been extended. Additionally, certain other international services may be impacted as we align operations with evolving conditions. Please check your flight status for the latest updates,” the airline stated.

IndiGo further announced full flexibility and waivers for passengers travelling to and from the Middle East, along with other impacted international sectors. The relaxation is valid until March 7, 2026, for bookings made on or before February 28, 2026.

Passengers affected by the changes can reschedule their travel at no additional cost or opt for a full refund. The airline also assured that impacted customers will receive timely notifications on their registered contact numbers, and support teams are available to assist with rebooking or refund options.

Travel Advisory We have continued to meticulously evaluate the evolving regional developments and their potential impact on flight operations. After reviewing the latest operational inputs, we are taking the course that we believe is most responsible at this time, purely in the… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 2, 2026



