India’s top diplomat at UN, Ruchira Kamboj retires after nearly 4 decades

New Delhi: India’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj has retired after an illustrious career spanning over 35 years.

Ruchira Kamboj is the first woman diplomat to occupy the prestigious position as the Ambassador of India at the UN. She joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1987.

She took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and shared, “Thank you, Bharat, for the extraordinary years and unforgettable experiences.”

It is worth mentioning here that she formally assumed the position of Permanent Representative/ Ambassador of India to New York, on August 2, 2022. She began her diplomatic journey in Paris as the Third Secretary in the Indian Embassy to France from 1989 to 1991.

After being posted at various locations, Kamboj first came here as Counsellor at India’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York from 2002-2005.

Earlier, India called for an “immediate de-escalation and eschewing of violence” in Gaza but stopped short of specifically mentioning a ceasefire, which is now a broad demand across the UN but opposed by Israel.

“In order to arrive at a lasting solution, we urge for an immediate de-escalation and eschewing of violence,” India’s Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj told the UN General Assembly.