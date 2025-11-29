India’s swift aid to Sri Lanka sets “template for region”: Former Sri Lankan Minister Ali Sabry

Advertisement

Colombo: Sri Lanka’s former foreign and finance minister Ali Sabry praised India’s rapid and generous assistance in the wake of the island nation’s latest disaster, Cyclone Ditwah, calling New Delhi’s response “fabulous, spontaneous and immediate.”

Speaking to ANI about Operation Sagar Bandhu, Sabry said that India’s rapid response has set a template for regional cooperation and humanitarian assistance. Praising India’s efforts, he highlighted their crucial support during Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis and recent Cyclone Ditwah relief efforts.

“This is not the first time. India has always been a great friend and a great neighbour,” Sabry said, recalling how New Delhi stepped in decisively during Sri Lanka’s 2022 economic crisis.”

At the time when Sri Lanka wanted it the most, India reached out. I remember the same thing during the economic crisis–what India did during my time as finance minister.”

Reflecting on the broader bilateral relationship, Sabry said ties between the two countries have strengthened across governments and political divides. ”

For the last two to three decades, we have had excellent relationships across governments and parties. People-to-people contact is very strong,” he noted. “India has traditionally been the first responder during Sri Lankan crises, and we must be extremely grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government for always responding very fast.”

Sabry also positioned India as the natural leader of the region. “India is the leader in the region, and they are living up to that leadership,” he said.”

Regions develop together, and India has to play that role. India’s approach has been benefiting Sri Lanka not only in crises but also in normal economic development. We are very, very grateful for the Indian assistance.”

Asked whether India’s response sets a wider example for regional disaster cooperation, Sabry said New Delhi’s role should be seen as a model going forward. “Whenever there has been a disaster in the region, India has always taken the leadership, and that should be a template for the future,” he said. “Small island nations like Sri Lanka need major players to step forward in times of crisis. Once India comes in, there is credibility, and others will fall in line.”

Advertisement

He pointed to the chain reaction already visible: “We saw that today–India announced assistance yesterday, and today several others, including the United States, followed. That is a great architecture to see.”

Sabry said India has played a critical role not just in disaster relief but also in Sri Lanka’s debt restructuring and economic recovery.”

Everywhere–during the economic crisis, the recent past, and debt sustainability–India has played its role. It’s fitting that India should be given credit for that,” he said.

Notably, India has mounted a major humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) operation in Sri Lanka following the devastation caused by Cyclone Ditwah, delivering urgent supplies by air and sea.

Indian naval ships have offloaded 4.5 tons of dry rations, 2 tons of fresh rations, and other essential items for affected families, while two Chetak helicopters from Vikrant have joined Sri Lanka Air Force personnel in ongoing search-and-rescue operations.

A C-130J aircraft carrying about 12 tons of aid — including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits and ready-to-eat meals — and an IL-76 with 9 tons of relief material, 80 NDRF personnel, four canines, and eight tons of specialised HADR equipment also landed in Colombo on Friday morning.

India is additionally supporting stranded passengers at Bandaranaike International Airport, where severe weather has disrupted air traffic. The Indian High Commission in Colombo is providing affected Indian travellers with food, water and assistance.

Also Read: Eight More Arrested In Connection With Hong Kong Fire That Killed 128 People

(ANI)