Indian X User’s Post on JD Vance, his Indian-Origin wife Usha Chilukuri gets Elon Musk’s Attention

New Delhi: An Indian X user named Dr Parik Patel recently shared a picture of JD Vance and his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance with one of their kids. Legend Elon Musk has responded to this post. The tech tycoon took to the post’s comments section and posted a LOL emoji.

It is to be noted that former US President Donald Trump recently announced JD Vance as his running mate. Following this many social media posts have started to discuss about his achievements, past statements and personal life, including his Indian-origin wife Usha Chilukuri Vance.

The X user wrote in the X post, “You either hire an Indian CEO or live long enough to see yourself become Indian.”

Posted a few hours ago today the post has already garnered 1million views. Besides, it has also earned a good number of interesting comments. Here are a few of them.

“Indian’s son-in-law is either UK PM or US veep…”

“it’s impossible to beat the food. It’s the tastiest cuisine of any human group”

“Lmao this is one of the best tweets ever about JD Vance, Hahahaha, Epic”

“We love India, they send their best (most of the time!)”