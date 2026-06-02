Indian tourist accused of shoplifting in Japan, incident sparks debate online

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An alleged shoplifting incident involving an Indian tourist in Japan has drawn attention online after fellow traveller and investment advisor Muthukrishnan Dhandapani shared details on social media.

In a post that has gone viral, Dhandapani claimed that the woman was part of the same tour group as him. She reportedly caught stealing items from souvenir shops visited by the tour group.

Other travellers were said to be unaware of the situation until a shopkeeper confronted her.

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The incident has since gone viral on social media and triggered various discussions about responsible behaviour while travelling abroad and the impact such incidents can have on a country’s image.

Authorities have not yet issued an official statement on this matter.