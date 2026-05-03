Indian tanker MT Sarv Shakti crosses Hormuz safely, to arrive at Vizag in 10 days

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New Delhi: An India-bound LPG carrier, MT Sarv Shakti, has safely crossed the Strait of Hormuz amid rising tensions in West Asia, today. It is expected to reach Visakhapatnam on May 13.

As per reports, the vessel is carrying 46,313 metric tonnes of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) and has 20 crew members onboard, including 18 Indians.

Authorities confirmed that the transit through one of the world’s most sensitive shipping routes was completed without any incident, ensuring continued energy supply to the country.

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The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said all Indian seafarers in the region are safe and operations remain stable, with no disruptions reported at major ports.

The smooth passage of the vessel highlights the steady functioning of India’s maritime network despite ongoing geopolitical tensions.