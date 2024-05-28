Indian student studying in US university killed by speeding car in Florida

New-Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 25-year-old student from Telangana’s Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district was killed in a road accident in Florida, US.

Guntipalli Sowmya, who had completed her master’s from Florida Atlantic University, was hit by a speeding car while crossing the road on May 26.

The accident took place when Sowmya was returning to her accommodation after buying groceries.

According to reports, she went to US two years ago to pursue her studies. After completing her master’s degree, she was trying to find a job.

Upon receiving the tragic news of their daughters death, her parents Koteshwara Rao and Balamani, were devastated.

Later, Sowmya’s family also urged the Ministry of External Affairs to help the family in bringing the mortal remains of her daughter back home.

Koteshwara Rao, a former CRPF jawan, shared that his daughter had recently celebrated her 25th birthday on May 11. “I even sent clothes for her,” he said, mourning her loss, according to TOI.

Rao currently operates a general store in Telangana.

