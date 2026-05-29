Indian student stabbed to death in Canada, one suspect arrested

Advertisement

New Delhi: An incident took place in which a Indian student was stabbed in broad daylight and was rushed to a nearby hospital in Canada on May 15.

The victim is identified as 22-year-old woman Vidhi Megha from Borsad town, had been living in Canada for the past four years and was pursuing her higher studies.

The incident took place when Vidhi had left her house. Following the incident, she was rushed to a nearby hospital and was declared dead on arrival.

Vidhi was studying law abroad and with that was doing a part time job to pay her own bills.

Advertisement

As per reports, after initial investigation it was said that she might have got targeted in a robbery attempt.

Police has arrested one suspect in this matter and an investigation has been launched to determine the real cause of the murder of the 22-year-old woman.

The family of Vidhi Megha was unaware about her death till several days and said they were unable to contact her since May 16, one day after the incident. The family learned about the incident when police and officials contacted them.

This incident raises concerns over Indian students safety in abroad and has developed shockwaves across the nearby area.

Also Read: Indian student killed in road accident in US