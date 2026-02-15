Indian student missing in California, found dead after 6 days

Advertisement

California: A 22-year-old Indian origin student of Karnataka who was missing since 6 days has been found dead in California.

The dead student is identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah, with a height of 6’1; brown eyes had come to California from India for his Post Graduate degree in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at University of California in Berkeley.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco has reportedly confirmed about Saketh death and also stated that police has recovered his body and also assured that the body will be taken to his native country India as soon as possible.

The Consulate deeply regrets to inform that local police have confirmed the recovery of the body of the missing Indian student, Saketh Sreenivasaiah. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones during this profoundly difficult time.

Advertisement

The post by ‘@CGISFO’ reads, The Consulate stands ready to provide all necessary assistance to the family, including coordination with local authorities and arrangements for the repatriation of mortal remains to India at the earliest. Our consular officers are in direct contact with the family and will support them with all required formalities and services. @MEAIndia@IndianEmbassyUS

As per the reports, Saketh was last seen on February 10 near his campus. After he went missing only his backpack having passport and laptop was found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park.

This case has drawn concerns on Indian Students safety and security abroad. Questions regarding the same has also been raised in the Lok Sabha for the same by MP Asaduddin Owaisi for which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also defended themselves and highlighted the every possible efforts that are being made to ensure the safety and security of the students who go abroad for their studies and better future.