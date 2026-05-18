Indian student killed in road accident in US

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New Delhi: Indian student lost her life in a tragic road accident that took place near Chicago in the United States of America on Saturday.

This accident was caused when a minivan carrying 7 adults and at a speed of 10-15 kilometer per hour. The vehicle only had two seats, and the remaining boarder s was sitting on some boxes at the back with no seat belts. The vehicle was behind a car which was facing mechanical issues.

The accident reportedly took place on a highway near the city of Crown Point in Lake County of Indiana state. The incident also led to injuries to six more people who were near the spot during the occurrence of the incident.

The deceased Indian student is identified as 25-year-old, Navya Gadusu. She was from Nalgonda district in Telengana.

It is being said that this happened in a low speed collision and because of no safety measures such a wearing seat belt while travelling.

As per reports, she was pronounced dead at the Lake County Coroner’s Office with the cause of death stated as blunt force traumatic injuries sustained in the crash.

The Indian Consulate General in Chicago expressed “heartfelt” condolences and said it was in touch with the family of the deceased.

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On x, they wrote, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago.

Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family of the deceased.

We are also in touch with friends and members of community who are assisting those injured in the accident.”

Look at the post here:

We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing away of Indian student Navya Gadusu in a road accident near Chicago. Our heartfelt condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time. The Consulate is in touch with the family of the deceased. We are also in touch with… — India in Chicago (@IndiainChicago) May 18, 2026