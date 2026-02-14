Indian student from Karnataka missing in California, roomate seeks help

Advertisement

California: A 22-year-old Indian origin student of Karnataka who was currently studying at University of California in Berkeley has gone missing since February 9 in California.

The missing student is identified as Saketh Sreenivasaiah, with a height of 6’1, brown eyes had come to California from India for his Post Graduate degree in the Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering department at University of California in Berkeley.

The Consulate General of India in San Francisco on their X handle has expressed their concerns towards the missing student and has also stated that they are in a constant touch with the parents of Saketh.

The post by @CGISFO on X reads, “Consulate General of India in San Francisco is deeply concerned about the disappearance of Saketh Sreenivasaiah, an Indian post-graduate student of UC Berkeley, hailing from the State of Karnataka. The Consulate is in touch with the family and also is in contact with the concerned local authorities to locate the student. @MEAIndia@IndianEmbassyUS.”

As per the reports, Saketh was last seen on February 10 near his campus. After he went missing only his backpack having passport and laptop was found near a residence close to Tilden Regional Park.

Moreover, Search operation has been launched to find Saketh and help from the local community is also being asked to locate him easily.

This case has drawn concerns on Indian Students safety and security abroad. Questions regarding the same has also been raised in the Lok Sabha for the same by MP Asaduddin Owaisi for which the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has also defended themselves and highlighted the every possible efforts that are being made to ensure the safety and security of the students who go abroad for their studies and better future.

Further investigation into this matter is underway.

