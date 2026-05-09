Indian sailor killed, 4 injured after boat catches fire near Strait of Hormuz

Advertisement

New-Delhi: An Indian sailor died, and four others were injured after a ‘dhow’ (a wooden boat) caught fire and sank near the Strait of Hormuz, government sources said.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

As per sources, the boat was carrying 18 Indian crew members – who were rescued by a vessel that was passing by. They are being treated at hospital in Dubai.

The Indian Consulate in Dubai, in a post on X, said their officials have met the rescued Indian sailors. “We remain in touch with the dhow owner and rendering all possible assistance,” it said.

Advertisement

Update: In the unfortunate fire incident on board an Indian wooden dhow at sea, 1 Indian crew died and four were injured. They were rescued by a vessel passing by. Indian consulate officials have met the rescued Indians. The injured are being extended medical treatment.… https://t.co/0unUk8AJTG — India in Dubai (@cgidubai) May 9, 2026

Earlier, the Consulate, without giving much information, had said it was “saddened to learn of the unfortunate incident at Sea that caused the tragic death of an Indian crew of a ship”.

On Friday, the US and Iran exchanged fire in Hormuz once again threatening their month-long ceasefire.