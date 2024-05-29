Indian Peacekeeper Radhika Sen Wins 2023 Military Gender Advocate of Year Award

New York: Indian peacekeeper Radhika Sen wins the 2023 Military Gender Advocate of the Year Award.

Major Radhika Sen demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment while serving as the Commander of the Engagement Platoon for the Indian Rapid Deployment Battalion in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo from March 2023 to April 2024.

Major Sen will receive the award from UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on May 30th, which is the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers.

Guterres referred to Major Sen as a “true leader and role model” in his statement, emphasizing her proactive involvement with local communities, particularly her advocacy for the welfare of women and children.

Major Sen’s leadership went beyond just military command as she created an environment of inclusivity and respect within her platoon, which included people of both gender. This approach not only solidified her reputation as a role model but also improved the efficiency of her team’s operations.

In addition to imparting English education to children, she provided crucial health, gender, and vocational training to marginalized adults. Her initiatives not only established safe havens for open dialogue but also inspired women’s empowerment, notably in the village of Kashira near Rwindi town.

She follows in the footsteps of Major Suman Gawani as the second Indian peacekeeper to be bestowed with this honor. This distinction, previously awarded to individuals from various nations, including South Africa, Zimbabwe, and Brazil, underscores India’s growing participation in UN peacekeeping efforts.

India, with 124 female military peacekeepers deployed to date, ranks eleventh among nations contributing to this vital endeavor. Major Sen’s recognition further underscores India’s commitment to gender equality and global peacekeeping initiatives.