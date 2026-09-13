Indian-origin woman shot dead in California after months of stalking, accused killed self

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New Delhi: An Indian-origin woman was shot dead outside a restaurant at a shopping centre in Sacramento, California on September 8.

The victim of this horrific incident is identified as a 38-year-old Indian-origin woman Shalini Thakur. The accused of the crime is identified as 22-year-old Rohit. Rohit had entered US through Arizona in 2023 and was not documented.

The accused person had stalked Shalini for months and also harassed her. The victim’s car was Apple Airtaged, tyres deflated and the accused following her to her workplace, as per reports.

The horror doesn’t end here, Rohit also had a copy of the keys of Shalini’s house and had entered it while she was asleep.

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To put a stop on this harassment Shalini obtained a restraining order against Rohit in the month of May but nothing changed. Rohit continued to stalk and harass her.

The incident occurred when Rohit went near to Shalini’s car and when she tried to escape, Rohit reportedly chased her and opened fire on her several times resulting in her death.

Following the commitment of the crime, Rohit fled the scene in a vehicle. Later when the police found him and tried to stop him he died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The mother of the victim stated that she had a talk with Shalini just an hour ago before this horrific incident took place. They were again going to connect through a call but the call was never made as she got into a tragedy.