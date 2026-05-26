Indian origin woman shot dead by robber in US supermarket, watch CCTV footage

Advertisement

New Delhi: In a nearly empty supermarket in Virginia, United States of America, an Indian origin woman was shot dead by masked robbers who before acted like a customer in front of her on May 23.

The victim of this incident is identified as 45-year-old Meghna Patel, originally belonged to India’s Gujarat. She was living in United States of America and was working as an employee for about 10 years at the supermarket she lost her life in, this was confirmed by the family of Meghna.

CCTV footage of the incident has been uploaded by ‘@RakeshKishore_l’ on X, clip shows a masked man entering the store pretending to be a customer. When he entered the store he straight forwarded went to the lady and was communicating with her, after that he stepped back a little and opened the chain of the jacket and took out the gun and shoot the woman and ran away.

After shooting her once he climbed the counter and continued to fire on Meghna and then he grabbed few items from the store before fleeing the scene.

According to the clip, the criminal is seen wearing a camouflage or animal-print pants, gloves, a jacket, a face mask and a hat.

Advertisement

The woman was staying in the United States with her husband and two children identified as one son and daughter.

After Meghna’s murder the tally of the Gujarati being killed in US has rose to four. The news of her murder has sparked grief in her native village as well as among members of the Gujarati community in the US.

More details are awaited.

Watch the video here:

SHOCKING⚡️Indian Gujarati Woman Shot Dead in America. HORROR CCTV Footage of Incident Surfaces. THIS IS THE REALITY OF AMERICA❗️ pic.twitter.com/h1yCDXTm8Y — Bhakt Prahlad🚩 (@RakeshKishore_l) May 26, 2026