Indian-Origin Woman, Friend Crushed To Death By Subway Train In New York

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New-Delhi: An Indian-origin woman and her Nepali-American friend, both 24, were killed after a subway train struck them while they were sitting on the tracks at a station in Lower Manhattan, according to The New York Post.

The woman has been identified as Malaika Chitre, of Dayton, New Jersey, and her friend was identified as Navam Kaul, of Sayreville, New Jersey.

Both 24-year-old were on the roadbed at the Spring Street subway station when they were hit by a southbound No 4 train around 3:15 am, the New York Police Department (NYPD) said.

According to their LinkedIn profiles, Chitre worked as an operations specialist at Acadia Pharmaceuticals, while Kaul was a financial data analyst at Bloomberg.

The train operator told supervisors that she saw the two people on the tracks and immediately applied the emergency brakes. However, she was unable to stop the train before it reached them.

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Emergency responders arrived at the scene soon afterwards and pronounced both victims dead.

Around 100 passengers were aboard the train at the time. They were safely evacuated following the incident.

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COUPLE REFUSE TO MOVE as TRAIN BEARS DOWN on MANHATTAN SUBWAY TRACKS — BOTH KILLED pic.twitter.com/MdDKSbnOL9 — RT (@RT_com) September 13, 2026