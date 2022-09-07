Indian-Origin Suella Braverman appointed as UK home secretary

Britain: British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday appointed Suella Braverman, an Indian-origin barrister, as the UK’s new Home Secretary.

Braverman will succeed fellow colleague Priti Patel for the post.

The forty two- year old Braverman is a mother of two children and daughter of Hindu Tamil mother Uma and Goan-origin father Christie Fernandes. Her mother migrated to the UK from Mauritius while her father migrated from Kenya in the 1960s.

According to BBC, Braverman’s initial projects will include tasks such as the government’s plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda, which has faced legal challenges.

She has been a prominent member of the pro-Brexit wing of the Conservatives who wants a clear break from Europe, including taking the UK out of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR). She said, “I want to embed the opportunities of Brexit and tidy up the outstanding issues and cut taxes. ”

She is married to Cambridge University law graduate Rael Braverman in 2018, Suella Braverman made news last year as her maternity leave famously brought about an overdue legal change. She chose to remain a Cabinet minister while away to give birth to their second child.

Braverman is a Buddhist who attends the London Buddhist Centre regularly and took her oath of office in Parliament on the “Dhammapada,” the scripture of Lord Buddha’s sayings.

