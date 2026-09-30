Indian-Origin Pilot Smit Machchhar Stabbed on Flight, Aircraft Makes Emergency Landing

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New Delhi: In the incident of a Flydubai flight travelling from Dubai to Tel Aviv forced to make an emergency landing in Saudi Arabia today it has been learnt that an Indian-origin pilot has allegedly been stabbed on flight.

Reports have identified Indian-origin captain Smit Machchhar as one of the pilots involved in the incident, with some accounts alleging that he was stabbed during a violent confrontation inside the cockpit.

Flydubai Flight FZ1073 was operating from Dubai International Airport to Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv when the emergency unfolded. The Boeing 737 MAX was carrying more than 150 people when it suddenly lost thousands of feet of altitude, triggering panic among passengers.

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Passengers reportedly heard screams during the incident, while some accounts described seeing blood after the cockpit door opened. Passenger testimony cited in media reports alleged that one pilot attacked the other with a knife. However, the precise circumstances surrounding the alleged stabbing and the sequence of events inside the cockpit remain under investigation.

Flydubai has so far publicly described what happened only as an “incident” and has not confirmed the reported details of the alleged stabbing. The airline confirmed that FZ1073 landed safely at Tabuk Airport in Saudi Arabia and said all passengers were safe and accounted for.