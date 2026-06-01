Indian-origin newlywed pilot killed in US helicopter crash, wife survives

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New Delhi: A heartbreaking incident took place in which a newlywed Indian-origin pilot lost his life in helicopter crash in Georgia, the United States.

During the helicopter crash two people lost their lives, one of them was the 25-year-old newlywed Indian origin pilot Dave Fiji.

The incident occurred hours after Dave Fiji and Jessni got married near Dawsonville and was boarder in a helicopter to reach an airport and later to their hotel stay in the Downtown. The reason behind the crash is said to be due to bad weather condition and less visibility by the end of their reception.

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Even after such weather conditions, decision was made to fly the helicopter at higher altitude. But the helicopter crashed into a densely wooded and mountainous area.

Following the incident, the bride, Jessni was trapped for nearly 5 hours beneath fallen trees and wreckage before rescue team reached her. She was injured with cuts and bruises.

An investigation has taken place by the National Transportation Safety Board and the reason behind the helicopter falling down is yet to be determined.