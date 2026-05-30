Indian-origin neurosurgeon suspended in UK over relationship with patient

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New Delhi: Dr Chirag Patel, an Indian-origin consultant neurosurgeon for the University Hospital of Wales in the United Kingdom, has been barred from the medical practice for eight months after an inquiry ruled that he developed a sexual relationship with a patient and prescribed her highly addictive opiate pain killers without keeping records of these in her medical file.

According to the report, Patel had an affair with a woman called only as Patient A, whilst she was being treated by him as a patient. He has also been revealed to prescribe her the opiate based pain medication several times without taking records of them in her notes.

It is reported that Patel claimed that he continued to prescribe the medication as the woman blackmailed him and threatened to expose his affair. However, the tribunal panel was not satisfied and believes that his behaviour failed to comply with professional medical standards.

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The tribunal believed that doctors must practice professionalism with their patients, and it is the doctor’s duty to keep accurate medical notes particularly for controlled drugs and for their patients.

He was involved in a hearing at the Medical Practitioners Tribunal Service, which came to a conclusion that he was guilty of severe professional misconduct.

The sentence of ban means that he is now barred from working as a doctor in the UK for eight months, and the situation has been highlighted as the importance of ethical practice within the health profession and patient safety.