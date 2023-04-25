Indian Origin man found guilty of raping,drugging 5 Korean woman in Australia

Sydney: The jury of a district court at Sydney in Australia convicted Indian Origin Balesh Dhankhar of raping five South Korean women after drugging them.

Dhankhar is a former head of a group called ‘Overseas Friends of the BJP’ in Australia.

According to Sydney Herald report, Dhankhar lured young women new to the city with the pretext of a job. He posted ads on a website called Gumtree with a fake job opening for Korean-English translation work. He would put sedatives in the wine or ice-cream he offered to the women.

The report described him as “one of the worst rapists” in the city’s recent history.

Dhankhar had installed a spy camera in the alarm clock beside his bed. He had recorded and stored footage of his multiple sexual assaults with drugged, unconscious women.

In 2018, police raided his apartment and discovered dozens of videos of him having sex with women, some of whom were unconscious, and which were labelled with Korean women’s names.

Officers allegedly found 47 videos of him engaged in sexual intercourse with Korean women stored in folders bearing women’s names.

The jury found Dhankhar guilty in all 39 charges against him. He asked to remain on bail but the judge refused his request.

