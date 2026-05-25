Indian origin man dies due to two wheeler crash on Highway in New Zealand

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New Delhi: In a tragic incident an Indian origin man lost his life in a two-wheeler crash at Te Puke Highway in New Zealand. It is being reportedly said that two other people were also injured during the accident.

The victim of this crash is identified as a 36-year-old Ramandeep Dhillon who leaves behind his wife and a one year old daughter. He is from Punjab and had moved to New Zealand on student visa in the year since 2015.

The incident occurred when he was working his late night shift at Uber in Papamoa. He was driving an Uber so that he could also give time to his babygirl.

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Following the incident, the police arrived at the family’s home later that night to tell her that her husband had died in a crash.

Ramandeep Dhillon’s funeral was held on Wednesday and people from across New Zealand travelled to attend the event.

Ramandeep and his wife got married in India in 2024 and had come back to New Zealand and after they had a daughter together he changed his job so that he could see her grow and spend more time with her.

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