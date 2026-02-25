Indian-origin man decides to shut down his restaurant after 16 years over online harassment in London

Advertisement

London: An Indian-origin man who has a restaurant named “Rangrez” in London has decided to shut down next month. He has also uploaded a post on X , the reason behind this decision which he said was very difficult to make.

The victim is identified as Harman Singh Kapoor. He was running a restaurant since 16 years in London but due to so many reasons which Harman stated in his X post are, “Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances, attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to continue.”

Adding to which Harman wrote, “Now it’s time for me to dedicate myself fully to activism without distraction. Radicals should keep this in mind: you can disrupt my business, but not my will. I’m coming after you stronger now, with no strings attached.”

The comment section of the post is filled with both negative and positive comments. One user says, “I believe the issue is the owner. Anyone can go read the glowing reviews: ZERO Stars. Despite high prices suggesting a quality experience, the food was extremely disappointing. I have had better microwaves & uber takaways for less than 1/4 the price. But don’t tell me, it’s EVERYONE else’s fault 🤣 typical immigrant rebuttal – it wasn’t me!”

Another user says, “Sorry to read this Harman. I too have a business and can agree with rising costs and now I’m in the beginning of getting hassle from some weird people online mainly. Keep going we will get the job done 💪🏽.” Third user says, “Sorry to hear this, Harman. I have had the delight of visiting Rangrez in Hammersmith & the food was fine. Not sure why people left bad reviews. I hope you have found your calling.”

At last he thanked everyone saying, “Thank you to every genuine customer who supported us over the years. Grateful always. Thanks Team Rangrez Harman kapoor & family.”

Look at the post:

After 16 unforgettable years, I’ve made the difficult decision to close Rangrez restaurant Hammersmith next month. Rising costs, ongoing online harassment, repeated disturbances and attacks by Pakistanis and a lack of proper support from the Met Police have made it impossible to… pic.twitter.com/FvlUWNAj0y — Harman Singh Kapoor (@kingkapoor72) February 23, 2026