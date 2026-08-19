Indian-origin man arrested in Canada for allegedly groping young woman

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New Delhi: A 40-year-old Indian-origin man was arrested in Canada’s Surrey after a woman alleged that she was sexually groped at the Bear Creek Park by him.

As per reports, the accused has been identified as Jagendar Kurana. Police said investigators developed a suspect matching description of the woman after checking the park in relation to a sex offence complaint on August 9.

Investigators indicated the accused in the matter had allegedly approached the victim and committed the offence prior to leaving the park.

The woman reported the suspect to be of South Asian appearance, around 5 feet 8 inches in height, wearing blue Adidas toque, a black T-shirt, black pants and black flip-flops at the time.

In response to the incident, investigators from the Surrey conducted patrols and canvassed areas in and around the park, but initially found no suspect or matching vehicle.

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Pictures were subsequently disseminated and the public was asked for assistance. The woman was not injured during the incident.

After the arrest of Kurana, he was brought to Surrey Police Station and then lodged into police custody while investigations proceeded.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service later approved two Criminal Code charges against Kurana; one count of sexual assault and one count of sexual interference.

He remains in police custody pending a court appearance and bail hearing. The investigation into this alleged sex offence is ongoing.