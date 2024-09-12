Indian-origin Israeli soldier killed in West Bank

New-Delhi: A 24-year-old Indian-origin Israeli soldier was killed in a vehicle-ramming attack close to the occupied West Bank’s Beit El settlement.

The Israeli soldier belonged from the Bnei Menashe community.

Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal was a resident of Nof HaGalil and a soldier in the Kfir Brigade’s Nahshon Battalion, the Israeli Army said.

His funeral will be held on Thursday. Hanghal immigrated to Israel from the northeastern part of India in 2020.

Israel is said to have also arrested some 5,000 wanted Palestinians across the West Bank over the last eleven months, including more than 2,000 said to be linked to Hamas, as reported by India Today.