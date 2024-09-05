Indian-origin grandfather killed in UK, 14-year-old charged with murder

Leicester: A 14-year-old boy has been charged with the murder of 80-year-old grandfather Bhim Kohli in a park near Leicester.

Bhim Sen Kohli died following an assault while out walking his dog in Franklin park near Leicester on Sunday evening at around 6.30 pm. He sustained serious injuries. He was immediately rushed to the hospital where he succumbed the next day.

A post-mortem examination found Mr Kohli died as a result of a neck injury pending further tests, Leicestershire Police said.

On Tuesday four other children – a girl aged 14 and one boy and two girls aged 12 were arrested on suspicion of murder, but later released without any further action.

Andrew Baxter, deputy chief crown prosecutor for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed a file of evidence from Leicestershire Police and has authorised a charge of murder against a 14-year-old boy in relation to the death of Bhim Sen Kohli as reported by BBC.

Later, the boy will appear at Leicester Youth Court on Thursday morning.