Indian-origin couple killed in plane crash in Wales

Advertisement

New Delhi: A tragic incident took place in which a couple in their 50s lost their lives after a light aircraft in which they were boarded in crashed at a remote area of Wales, United Kingdom.

The victims of this incident are identified as 59-year-old Ketan Swali and 55-year-old Sheetal Swali. They lived in Syston in Leicestershire.

The incident occurred when the couple were boarded in a small Piper PA28 aircraft and were travelling from Tatenhill Airport to Caernarfon Airport situated in Wales.

After there were no signs of them reaching the airport, a search operation in both land and air was launched to find them. Both of them were found dead along with the crashed aircraft.

Advertisement

The UK’s Air Accidents Investigation Branch (AAIB) is investigating the incident. The exact reason for the crash is not yet known.

The couple’s family, friends and neighbours have expressed shock and sadness over their deaths.

More details are awaited.