Indian-origin CEO loses ₹3.5 crore claim against ex-girlfriend

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Singapore: An Indian-origin CEO has lost a Singapore High Court case seeking to recover SGD 468,090 — more than ₹3.5 crore — from his former girlfriend.

Chander Agarwal, CEO and managing director of Mumbai-listed logistics company TCI Express, claimed that the money he spent during his relationship with Felicia Lee was provided as interest-free loans that she had agreed to repay.

The relationship lasted from September 2022 until December 2023.

The disputed expenses included credit-card spending, overseas trips, first-class flights, a ₹1.5-million-plus feng shui service, insurance payments and around SGD 30,000 for a Stanford-NUS executive programme.

However, Senior Judge Lee Seiu Kin ruled that most of the payments were gifts.

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The court noted that Agarwal had also given Lee expensive gifts even before they began dating, including luxury goods and a Europe trip.

The judge found no convincing evidence that Lee had requested the disputed amounts as loans or agreed to repay them.

The court also pointed to Agarwal’s messages offering to pay for her expenses and telling her she could “spoil” herself.

Agarwal filed the lawsuit in March 2024, after the relationship ended. The court dismissed his claim and ordered him to pay Lee’s legal costs.

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