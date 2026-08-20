Indian national man dies in Israel, suspect arrested

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New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv has informed about an Indian national man’s death in Israel and the suspect in this case getting arrested on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as Rajiv Acharya. The death of the victim is yet to be known whether it is part of the conflict in the Middle East or something else.

“The Embassy of India is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian national, Mr Rajiv Acharya, in Israel.”

“The Embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the full facts and circumstances of the incident.”

“The Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family and stands ready to provide all possible assistance.”

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“The Embassy will continue to closely monitor the case and remain in contact with the concerned authorities.”

Look at the post here:

The Embassy of India is deeply saddened by the tragic death of Indian national, Mr Rajiv Acharya, in Israel. The Embassy is in close contact with the Israeli authorities, who have informed that a suspect has been arrested and that the investigation is ongoing to establish the… — India in Israel (@indemtel) August 19, 2026