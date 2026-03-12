Indian national killed in attack on US-owned oil tanker near Iraq

Advertisement

Baghdad: The Indian Embassy in Iraq has confirmed a fatal maritime incident involving an international vessel, stating that “a US-owned crude oil tanker Safesea Vishnu, sailing under the Marshall Islands flag, was attacked near Basra, Iraq, in which one Indian crew member unfortunately lost his life.”

In a series of posts on X shared this Thursday regarding the incident on March 11, the mission detailed the status of the remaining personnel following the strike. It confirmed that “the remaining 15 Indian crew have since been evacuated to a safe place” as regional waters continue to see heightened volatility.

Providing an update on the ongoing relief efforts, the mission noted that the “Embassy of India Baghdad is in regular contact with Iraqi authorities and rescued Indian sailors and is offering all possible assistance.”

The diplomatic mission expressed its grief over the tragedy, adding that the “Embassy extends its deepest condolences to the family members of the deceased crew member.”

This fatal attack comes as the West Asia crisis enters its 13th day. In response to the deteriorating security situation, oil terminals at Iraqi ports on Thursday suspended operations following a string of strikes on tankers near its waters.

