Indian National dies in Australia after bus accident

Melbourne: A 28-year-old Indian national, Gagandeep Singh from Ludhiana, lost his life after a tragic bus accident in South Australia. Gagandeep had been working as a bus driver for the past six months in Port Augusta.

According to reports from Australian broadcaster SBS Punjabi, the incident occurred when Gagandeep parked his bus on Conroy Street and exited the vehicle. Unexpectedly, the bus rolled forward and pinned him against a gate, resulting in critical injuries.

Paramedics responded promptly and provided immediate medical assistance at the scene. Gagandeep was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, however, he succumbed to his injuries.

Heartbroken relatives shared that Gagandeep had been excitedly planning his future and was looking forward to relocating to Melbourne later in the month. The news of his untimely demise has left the family in shock and grief.

The Major Crash Unit is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the tragic accident. It is suspected that the handbrake of the bus may not have been applied, causing the vehicle to move unexpectedly after Gagandeep had exited.