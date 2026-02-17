Indian man accused of sexual assaulting minor, detained by ICE

Advertisement

Washington DC: The US Immigrations and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has accused an Indian man of several offences including the sexual assault of a minor and has detained him in New Jersey.

According to the agency, the man identified as Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old and shoplifting.

Sharing the details in a post on X, ICE said he was accused of sexual assault of a child under 13 years of age, shoplifting and public disorder. The post added, “Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey. We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings.”

ICE also released a photograph of the Indian national with ‘child rapist’ prominently displayed across it.

Advertisement

—SEXUAL ASSAULT OF A CHILD UNDER 13

—SHOPLIFTING

—PUBLIC DISORDER Vodela Yashaswi Kottapalli, a criminal illegal alien from India, has pending charges for sexual assault and larceny in New Jersey. We’ll keep him in custody pending removal proceedings. pic.twitter.com/VM97e9KUD9 — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) February 16, 2026

Under Trump 2.0, ICE has been heavily cracking down on illegal aliens in the country. Previously, ICE had also shared details last December of an Indian truck driver involved in a fatal motorway accident in Oregon that killed two people in the United States.