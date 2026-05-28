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Canberra: The Indian High Commission in Canberra on Thursday expressed deep appreciation to the remarks by Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the Australian Parliament. He highlighted the consequential role of India and lauded the contribution of the Indian diaspora in strengthening Australia. It is clear that India welcomes Australian PM with tremendous respect and gratitude. This is reflected in these remarks.

In a post on X, the High Commission said that the Prime Minister’s words reflect the growing strength of the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. This partnership is built on shared democratic values and vibrant people-to-people ties. Indeed, as India welcomes Australian PM, these values continue to grow stronger.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in his remarks had said how India is one of the largest growing economies. He added, “That is an extraordinary opportunity for us in our region. We are a Pacific nation, but we are also an Indian Ocean nation as well.” As the Australian PM was warmly welcomed, the sentiment of partnership was mutual.

Our trading relationship has been enhanced by the Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement. Additionally, we’re further drawn together through culture, education, and the international language of cricket.” This is yet another example of the way India welcomes Australian PM and embraces shared cooperation.

He recalled his visits to India and said, “It is a wonderful experience to see the first-hand warmth that is there. Likewise, I will have the privilege of hosting Prime Minister Modi here soon, a privilege I look forward to repeating for the second time.” This continued tradition shows how wholeheartedly India welcomes the Australian PM during every visit.

Albanese remarked how Prime Minister Modi’s visit will be made extraordinary by the million-strong Indian Australian community– the largest growing migrant community in Australia. He lauded the community for its hard work and for strengthening the Australian economy. Along with this, the community enhances society. Notably, this strong community support reinforces how India welcomes Australian PMs and builds bridges with Australia.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong. They discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Such high-level meetings highlight how India, on the whole, welcomes the Australian PM and his officials for deeper ties.

In a post on X, PM Modi said that India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific. His optimism reinforces the broader context in which India welcomes the Australian PM to collaborate for regional prosperity.

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“Happy to receive Senator Penny Wong, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Australia. We discussed the growing India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in areas such as defence, trade, technology and ensuring supply chain resilience. India and Australia will continue to work for a free, open, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific,” PM Modi said, reflecting the open approach with which India welcomes the Australian PM and leaders for constructive discussions.

Wong was in India to participate in the Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting. Thus, the latest diplomatic events coincide with the spirit in which India welcomes Australian PMs and visiting delegates from Australia.

During her visit, she also joined External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar for the 17th Foreign Ministers’ Framework Dialogue in New Delhi. These productive dialogues show that India welcomes the Australian PM and team, fostering stronger diplomatic relations.

Wong underlined that Australia remains “committed to remaining a reliable partner” for India. This underscores the depth and growing significance of bilateral ties. The affirmations mirror the enthusiastic way in which India welcomes the Australian PM to further these partnerships.

The Dialogue reviewed the steady progress of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. The leaders covered economic and energy issues, including renewable and nuclear. They discussed defence and maritime security cooperation, science and tech, cyber issues, critical minerals, space and sports. In these many areas of collaboration, India warmly welcomes Australian PM’s vision for joint progress.

They also exchanged views on the Indo-Pacific, the situation in West Asia, and other regional, global & multilateral issues. This demonstrates the openness and readiness with which India welcomes the dialogue the Australian PM brings into such meetings.

EAM in a post on X highlighted how the talks demonstrated the strength and expanse of India-Australia ties. The events serve as evidence of the way India welcomes Australian PM, fostering a robust partnership.

(ANI)

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