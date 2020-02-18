Death

Indian engineer falls to death near construction site in Dubai

By IANS
Dubai:  A 25-year-old Indian youth from Kerala, allegedly fell to death from a residential apartment here, sources said on Tuesday.
The incident reportedly took place in Silicon Oasis.
Sabeel Rahman, a planning engineer who has been living in Dubai since 2018, fell off a building near his work site on Monday, said Naseer Vatanapally, a social worker
Vatanapally is assisting the family to repatriate his mortal remains back home to Thirur in Malappuram district, Khaleej Times reported.
“The case is a bit unusual. We’re not sure why he went to the building near his worksite,” said the social worker.
“His family is unaware of any issues he may have faced. He had asked his brother to collect a new mobile phone he had purchased online – which they received. He had no reason to take his life,” he added.

