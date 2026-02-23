Indian Embassy urges citizens to leave Iran amid nationwide protests

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Indian Embassy has advised it’s citizens in Iran to leave the country by any means of transport, including commercial flights amid nationwide protest and possible US strikes in the days to come.

“leave Iran by available means of transport, including commercial flights,” the Embassy of India said in its latest advisory. The advisory applies to everyone in Iran – students, pilgrims, business persons and tourists.

The advisory added that “The 14 January 2026 advisory is hereby reiterated that all Indian citizens and Persons of Indian Origin (PIOs) should exercise due caution, avoid areas of protests or demonstrations, stay in contact with the Indian Embassy in Iran and monitor local media for any developments.”

The Embassy have advised the Indians in Iran to carry their travel and immigration documents, including passports and IDs, with them in case pf emergency and have been requested to contact the Indian Embassy for any assistance. Indian nationals in Iran are also asked to register with the Indian Embassy.

The Indians in Iran can also contact the Indian Embassy with the emergency numbers and email: +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359. Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

The advisory came following new anti-government protests across Iran on Saturday. The protest erupted following 40-day memorials for people killed in January during anti-government rallies.