Indian Embassy in Syria continues to remain operational, available to assist Indian nationals: Sources

Damascus: Despite the ongoing crisis in Syria, which saw the fall of the over two-decade-long rule of President Bashar al-Assad after rebels took over, the Indian Embassy continues to remain operational in Damascus and is in touch with all Indian nationals, sources said on Sunday.

The sources further stated that all the Indian nationals there are safe and the embassy remains available to assist them in the crisis-hit nation.

The situation in Syria remains a focal point for all the other nations after Syrian rebels on Sunday entered Damascus, forcing President Bashar al-Assad to flee for an unknown destination, ending his over two-decade rule in the country.

The development came hours after rebels claimed to have captured Syria’s third-largest city, Homs, to the north of the country.

The head of Syria’s main opposition group abroad Hadi al-Bahra Syrian said that Damascus is now “without Bashar al-Assad” according to Reuters.

This came after Syrian rebels claimed capturing Damascus.”The tyrant Bashar al-Assad has fled,” the armed opposition said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the Indian government issued a travel advisory for Syria, strongly advising Indian nationals to avoid all travel to the country until further notice.

“In view of the situation prevailing in Syria, Indian nationals are advised to avoid all travel to Syria, until further notification,” the Ministry of External Affairs stated.

“Indians currently in Syria are requested to remain in touch with Indian Embassy in Damascus at their emergency helpline number (also on WhatsApp) and email ID hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in for updates. Those who can, are advised to leave by the earliest available commercial flights and others are requested to observe utmost precaution about their safety and restrict their movements to the minimum,” it added.

“We declare Damascus free of the tyrant Bashar al-Assad,” they said.The rebels earlier claimed to have entered the capital and taken control of the notorious Saydnaya Military Prison north of Damascus, CNN reported.

The report further cited the Military Operations Command’s post on Telegram which read, “We declare the city of Damascus free from the tyrant Bashar al-Assad.”

“To the displaced all over the world, a free Syria awaits you,” the statement added.

The civil war in the country that had remained dormant for a few years has resurfaced and within a span of a few weeks, the Syrian rebel groups have taken over several key cities like Aleppo, Homs and Daraa.

