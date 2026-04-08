Indian embassy in Iran asks citizens to “expeditiously exit Iran”

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Tehran: Indian Embassy in Iran on Wednesday issued an advisory for Indian nationals to expeditiously exit Iran.

The embassy also said that the exit must be in coordination with the Embassy.

“In continuation of the advisory of 07 April 2026, and in light of recent developments, Indian nationals still in Iran are strongly advised to expeditiously exit Iran, in coordination with the Embassy and using the routes suggested by the Embassy,” the embassy’s advisory read.

“It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy. The Embassy’s emergency numbers are below. Mobile Numbers: +989128109115; +989128109102; +989128109109; +989932179359 Email: cons.tehran@mea.gov.in,” it added.

The advisory came as US President Donald Trump has suspended the “bombing and attack” campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and saying that the 10-point proposal from Iran was workable.

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Iran has put forward a comprehensive 10-point framework that it says forms the basis of a complete resolution. According to the statement, the United States is expected to commit to several key principles, including “Non-aggression” and the “Continuation of Iran’s control over the Strait of Hormuz,” a crucial global oil transit chokepoint.

Among the most significant demands is Washington’s “Acceptance of enrichment,” referring to Iran’s nuclear program, which has long been a central point of contention between the two nations and the international community. Tehran has also called for sweeping economic relief, including the “Lifting all primary sanctions” and “Lifting all secondary sanctions,” measures that have severely impacted Iran’s economy over the years.

The conditions further extend into the diplomatic and international arena, with Iran demanding the “Termination of all UN Security Council resolutions” and the “Termination of all IAEA Board of Governors resolutions” related to its nuclear activities. These demands, if accepted, would mark a significant rollback of global oversight mechanisms.

In addition, Tehran has insisted on financial reparations, calling for the “Payment of compensation to Iran” for damages incurred during the conflict period. On the military front, it has demanded the “Withdrawal of US combat forces from the region” and a broader “Cessation of war on all fronts, including against the heroic Islamic Resistance of Lebanon.” (ANI)