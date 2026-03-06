Indian Embassy in Doha issues travel advisory for Indians in Qatar amid West Asia tensions

Advertisement

New Delhi: The Embassy of India in Doha provided information regarding visa, transit and travel outside Saudi Arabia for the Indian diaspora in Qatar amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

In an advisory issued on Friday, the Embassy provided a registration link for stranded Indian nationals in Qatar on transit to facilitate obtaining a temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia. Indians who have confirmed tickets for travelling out of Saudi Arabia can utilise the link.

“Embassy of India, Doha, is opening a registration link to facilitate in obtaining temporary transit visa for Saudi Arabia only for those Indian nationals who are currently stranded in Qatar on transit, provided they have confirmed tickets for travelling out of Saudi Arabia. In such cases, they may register on the link forms.gle/oTwqEQYa4z22oX,” the Embassy stated.

The Embassy amplified the announcement by the Ministry of Interior, Qatar, extending “all categories of entry visas that have expired or are about to expire for a period of one month, subject to further extension in line with developments, effective from February 28, 2026.”

The Indians were further informed that “the option of exiting Qatar through the Salwa land border crossing to Saudi Arabia is currently open,” for emergency situations.

“Indian nationals who hold US, UK or Schenghen visas (which have been used at least once) can obtain visa on arrival in Saudi Arabia. Other Indian nationals wishing to travel via Saudi Arabia can apply for Saudi visas as per due procedures,” the Embassy stated.

“At the time of registration, please provide copies of inward flight tickets to Qatar as well as a confirmed ticket for travelling out from Saudi Arabia. All other logistical arrangements related to travel up to the Salwa border crossing and beyond to the departure airport etc. will need to be made by each individual themselves. It may be noted that sufficient time (at least 48 hours) will be required by the Embassy to provide such facilitation,” it added

The Embassay further urged the residents in Qatar to stay in safe locations, avoid unnecessary travel and stay away from exposed areas. It further reflected on the advisories of the Qatar authorities for the people to follow.

” In view of the current security situation, all Indians in Qatar are requested to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the Qatari authorities, in particular, the Ministry of Interior. The Ministry has advised all residents of Qatar to stay in safe locations, avoid going out except in cases of extreme necessity, and keep away from windows and exposed areas. The Embassy is also sharing the advisories of Qatar authorities through its social media channels, X (@IndEmbDoha), Facebook (@IndianEmbassyQatar) and Instagram (@indiainqatar),” the advisory read.

The Qatar airspace has been closed with suspended flight operations due to adverse circumstances. The Embassy urged the passengers to remain in touch with their respective airlines, while Qatar Airways will update on Saturday.

“Qatar airspace continues to remain closed and flight operations are temporarily suspended. Qatar Airways will provide the next update on March 7, 2026 at 0900 hrs (Doha time). All passengers are requested to remain in touch with respective airlines,” the advisory further stated.

Reiterating its commitment to helping the Indian community, the Embassy provided contact details to reach out in case of queries.

“Embassy of India, Doha remains available at all times for the welfare of the Indian community. Embassy’s 24×7 helpline numbers are +974 55647502 or +97455362508. Queries can also be raised with the Embassy on email address: cons.doha@mea.gov.in,” the advisory concluded.

(Source: ANI)