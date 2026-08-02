Indian diaspora in China raises concern on social media abuse in Beijing

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New Delhi: The Indian Embassy in Beijing recently held a meeting with the Indian community in China to hear about the problems they are facing.

Many Indians said they are receiving abusive and anti-India comments on Chinese social media. Some people also complained that it has become difficult for Indian professionals to get work visas.

Families said that spouses of Indian employees are not allowed to work in China, which creates financial and personal difficulties. Others raised concerns about delays in consular services.

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Indian Ambassador Vikram Doraiswami assured everyone that the embassy is working to solve these issues.

He said the embassy will make visa procedures easier, provide more legal help to Indians facing workplace problems, and organise cultural events to improve India’s image in China. He also said the embassy is actively responding to false information about India on social media.

The ambassador added that Chinese authorities are aware of the rise in abusive online content and are taking action. He also announced that such meetings with the Indian community will be held regularly so people can continue to share their concerns.

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