Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan Commemorates Ambedkar Jayanti with Community Tribute

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Baku: The Embassy of India in Azerbaijan marked the birth anniversary of Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, with a commemorative event held at its premises.

The occasion brought together members of the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan, who gathered to honour the legacy of one of India’s most influential social reformers and nation builders.

The event was centred around a floral tribute ceremony conducted at the statue of Ambedkar installed within the Embassy premises. Ambassador Abhay Kumar led the homage, offering flowers and reflecting on Ambedkar’s enduring contribution to India’s constitutional framework and democratic ethos.

Addressing the gathering, the Ambassador underlined the significance of Ambedkar’s legacy and said, “It is a matter of pride for both India and Azerbaijan that a statue of Ambedkar is present at the premises of the Indian Embassy in Azerbaijan.”

He further highlighted Babasaheb’s pivotal role in shaping the Indian Republic, rooted in the principles of equality, fraternity, and justice, despite the immense social and economic challenges he faced throughout his life.

The Ambassador also spoke about Ambedkar’s remarkable personal journey, describing him as one of the most influential leaders of the modern era whose ideas continue to guide India’s democratic evolution.

His contributions, he noted, extended far beyond the drafting of the Constitution, influencing institutional development and strengthening the foundations of the Indian state.

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Members of the Indian community present at the event also shared reflections on Ambedkar’s life and work. They spoke about his “relentless struggle” against social discrimination, his vision for an equitable society, and his contributions to nation-building.

Community speakers also highlighted his association with the establishment of key institutions, including the Reserve Bank of India, and his role as the principal architect of the Constitution of the world’s largest democracy.

Throughout the ceremony, Embassy officials and members of the diaspora offered floral tributes, expressing respect and gratitude for Ambedkar’s legacy. The gathering served as a moment of collective remembrance, reinforcing the continued relevance of his ideas in contemporary times.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation by attendees to uphold and promote the values championed by Ambedkar, particularly equality, social justice, and inclusiveness.

The commemoration also reflected the strong cultural and emotional connection of the Indian diaspora in Azerbaijan with India’s constitutional ideals and reformist legacy.

(ANI)