Indian diaspora in Netherlands welcomes PM Modi with excitement, calls visit a moment of pride and global recognition

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The Hague : Ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s community interaction in The Hague on Saturday as part of his five-nation tour, members of the Indian diaspora in the Netherlands expressed strong excitement and pride, describing the visit as a reflection of India’s growing global stature.

Large gatherings of members of the Indian community were seen ahead of the event, with attendees highlighting their cultural identity and India’s rising influence on the world stage.

“PM Modi has provided global recognition to India. We are very excited to meet him,” said a member of the Indian diaspora.

Emphasising cultural pride and connection with India, another member said, “We are very proud to say that we are Indians. We belong to that India which has left a mark on the global landscape.”

Calling the Prime Minister a global leader, another attendee added, “Feeling great to meet the world leader. For me, he is the number one in the world for creating peace and harmony.”

The enthusiastic reception comes as Prime Minister Modi continues his official engagements in the Netherlands, following his arrival in The Hague on Friday, where he was warmly welcomed by members of the Indian community.

In a video message, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal outlined the Prime Minister’s schedule and key engagements during the visit.

“The Prime Minister of India arrived in the Netherlands yesterday. On arrival, he was received very warmly by the large Indian community in this country,” Jaiswal said.

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He added that PM Modi’s day began with a community interaction, followed by high-level engagements with the Dutch leadership.

“Today, he begins his official engagements. First, he will be speaking to the Indian community shortly. Thereafter, he will call on their Majesties, the King and the Queen of the Netherlands,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Jaiswal further noted that the Prime Minister will also engage with leading business figures and added that in the evening, PM Modi will hold official talks with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands, Rob Jetten, focusing on strengthening bilateral cooperation across key sectors.

Highlighting a key symbolic engagement, Jaiswal said the Prime Minister will also visit a major dyke project, underlining shared cooperation in water management and climate resilience.

“Tomorrow he will be visiting a famous dyke here, and this dyke and this programme symbolise the strong cooperation that India and the Netherlands have in the area of water and water conservation,” he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a five-nation tour from May 15 to 20, during which he visited the United Arab Emirates as part of the first leg of the visit.

(ANI)

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