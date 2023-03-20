Kahe Thik Dikhaye Thik

Indian consulate building in San Francisco attacked by Khalistan supporters

World
By IANS 0
Indian consulate building in San Francisco attacked
Photo: IANS

Washington, March 20 (IANS) Even as the brouhaha over the incident of the tricolour being pulled down at the Indian High Commission building in London had barely died down, videos of a mob attacking the Indian consulate in the US city of San Francisco have surfaced.

As per reports, with loud music playing in the background, a large mob is seen in the video, attacking the Indian consulate, spray-painting a huge graffiti on its outer wall, saying “Free Amritpal”.

Take a look

Indian-American Neil Makhija in race for top post in Pennsylvania…

Elderly woman mauled to death while feeding neighbour’s dogs

In fact, according to reports, several videos, apparently filmed by the miscreants themselves, showed men breaking glass doors and windows of the consulate building with butts of poles with Khalistani flags.

Employees of the consulate were later seen removing the flags in the videos, when suddenly a mob can seen breaking through a barricade from behind which they were shouting slogans. The employees can be seen running inside the building with the protestors trying to follow them.

Videos further showed that after doors of the consulate were slammed shut on their faces, the protestors starting hitting them with flags, while one of them smashed the windows of the building with a sword.

IANS 18395 news
You might also like
World

S.Korea lifts years-long mask mandate for public transportation

World

Cyclone Freddy death toll hits 447, over 362,000 displaced in Malawi

World

17 killed, 30 injured in Bangladesh bus accident

World

Earthquake magnitude 4.4 hits Tajikistan

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Follow Us @kalingatv24x7