Indian, Chinese troops meet in Ladakh on New Year

New Delhi/Srinagar: The Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) held ceremonial Border Personnel Meetings on the occasion of New Year at Chushul–Moldo and DBO-TWD meeting points in eastern Ladakh.

The Indian delegation were led by Brigadier H.S. Gill and Colonel Manoj Kumar, while Senior Col Bai Min and Lt Col Lee Ming Ju led the Chinese side.

“Both the delegations interacted in a free, congenial and cordial environment. The meeting reflected the mutual desire to maintain and improve relations at functional level in the border areas,” the Indian Army said in a statement.

A cultural programme showcasing Chinese culture and traditions was organised by the Chinese side.

The delegations parted amidst feeling of friendship and commitment towards enhancing the existing cordial relations and trust along the border, the statement said, adding both sides agreed to build on the mutual feeling to maintain peace and tranquility along the border.